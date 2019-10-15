Avengers Star Allegedly "Threatened To Kill Himself, Wife" Over Fight: Report

Jeremy Renner "put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself", court documents have claimed.

The 48-year-old actor is alleged to have threatened suicide during a drink and drug-fuelled rage, while he's also been accused of firing a gun into the ceiling while his six-year-old daughter was asleep in her room.

According to legal papers lodged in Los Angeles by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star also spoke about killing the actress and model.

