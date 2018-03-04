Avalanche Kills 2 Spanish Skiers In French Pyrenees

The avalanche hit near the Aragnouet-Bielsa tunnel linking France to Spain. Three of the skiers managed to extract themselves from the snow and were unharmed.
One skier was killed at the scene and the other died after being evacuated to hospital in the city of Toulouse.
CommentsFrench Alps killed four people. Their guide escaped unharmed and was questioned by police on Friday evening. He was released on Saturday.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.