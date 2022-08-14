Shots Fired At Australia's Canberra Airport, 1 Arrested With Firearm: Cops

Media and onlookers gathered outside the airport following the evacuation. (Representational)

Australian capital Canberra's airport was evacuated, and a man arrested after gunshots were heard in the main terminal building, police said on Sunday.

One person has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, the police said in a statement. There have been no reported injuries, it added.

Police said CCTV footage has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for the incident.

"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained," the statement said.

