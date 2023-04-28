Australian Man Charged Double The Fare After He Falls Asleep In Taxi

The man said he fell asleep for "20-30 minutes".

A man in Australia was charged $468 (Rs 25,240) for a 75-kilometre trip after he fell asleep in a taxi. According to Australia's 7News, the man named Ryan had booked a cab for an hour-long journey from Melbourne Airport to the suburb of Berwick. The journey usually costs him $160 (Rs 8,632), but this time, he had to pay more than double the amount since he was not awake during the trip. To add to his ignominy, he found the fare increased to $486.72 (Rs 26,259) due to 'credit card fees'.

Ryan posted a video on TikTok about the incident, which has gone viral on the platform. He also argued with the driver who defended the huge fare.

"I just drive you from the airport. There's tolls on the way, there's a freeway," the taxi driver said, as per 7News.

"I'm a new taxi driver. I just know what the meter is saying. How are you going to pay, buddy?" he further asked.

Ryan said he fell asleep for "20-30 minutes" and again questioned the fare.

"Buddy stop complaining about me OK ... I'm a taxi driver, not a bank manager," the driver said, as per the outlet.

Ryan replied: "I don't usually complain but how do we figure this out?"

"Buddy, how about you pay the money and tomorrow you check what the f*** this is," said the driver.

When Ryan presented his credit card for payment, the fare jumped to $486.72.

The man ended up paying the entire amount, but said he will follow up with the company to check what went wrong.

"I will continue using taxis ... however, I will just be extra careful about it when I'm tired," he told 7News.