Venomous Brown Snake Spotted Slithering In Basement of Australia Airport, Caught In A Box

Snakes have a notorious reputation for sliding into the trickiest of spots and camouflaging themselves cleverly. Recently, airport officials spotted a venomous brown snake slithering around the Adelaide Airport federal police office (AFP). The deadly intruder, an eastern brown snake, was found in the carpark of its airport office on Monday, 9News.com reported. Luckily, they were able to get the snake safely into a box without incident.

A Duty Sergeant ran the box through an X-ray machine to confirm that the reptile was indeed trapped inside. The scan, shows the curled-up serpent, with its hood up, in a picture shared by the Australian Federal police.

In a Facebook post, The Australian Federal police wrote, '' An intruder was found at the AFP airport office in Adelaide yesterday. A brown snake was located in the basement carpark and was secured by AFP members until safely removed by a snake catcher. While waiting for the catcher to arrive, the duty Sergeant took this x-ray of the box to confirm the snake was safely contained. We aren't usually in the business of snakes, but with temperatures starting to rise, remember to take care of yourselves and your animals. Thanks to our Adelaide team for the lawful removal of this intruder.''

Eastern brown snakes are Australia's second most venomous land snake. According to Newsweek, their venom contains a powerful neurotoxin, which progressively paralyzes the victim's nerves in their heart, lungs, and diaphragm, eventually causing suffocation.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Snake Catchers owner-operator Rudy Della-Flora warned that snake spottings would be on the rise with warmer weather on the way. "We haven't really had lots of hot weather, that's probably still to come so God knows what is going to happen then, but they are out and about - that's for sure," he told ABC News.



