Australia's Ambassador To US Resigns After Public Rift With Trump

Australia said Tuesday its ambassador to the United States is leaving after a three-year tenure overshadowed by President Donald Trump's verdict on him: "I don't like you either."

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd, who departs his post on March 31 to become president of the Asia Society think tank in New York, had sharply criticised Trump while he was out of office.

Trump expressed disdain for Rudd during a televised US-Australia meeting at the White House in October last year, prompting some Australian opposition calls for his posting to be ended.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was "entirely" Rudd's decision to step down a year early.

"Kevin Rudd has a work ethic unlike anyone I have ever met. He has worked tirelessly. He's moving on to a role that he believes is pivotal," he told reporters.

The prime minister praised Rudd for his "tireless work" for Australia, including lobbying in favour of the so-called AUKUS agreement to equip Australia's navy with nuclear-powered submarines.

Before taking up his post in Washington, Rudd had described Trump as the "most destructive president in history" and a "traitor to the West" who "drags America and democracy through the mud".

Rudd deleted the online comments after Trump won back the White House in November 2024.

At the White House meeting in October, the US president suggested Rudd might want to apologize for his earlier remarks.

Turning to Albanese at his side, Trump said, "Where is he? Is he still working for you?"

Albanese smiled awkwardly before gesturing to Rudd, who was sitting directly in front of them.

Rudd began to explain, "That was before I took this position, Mr. President."

Trump cut him off, saying, "I don't like you either. I don't. And I probably never will."

Rudd, a Mandarin-speaking former career diplomat, had been tapped as ambassador during Joe Biden's presidency, with Australia hoping his expertise on China would gain him influence in Washington.

