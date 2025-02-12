Australian Woman Shares How She Owns 3 Homes At 25

A 25-year-old woman has bought three homes in four years despite soaring property prices in Australia. Keeley Starling, a nurse and real estate agent, and her husband, who works as a draftsman, own two properties in Perth and one in Albany, The NY Post reported.

Speaking about her success at such a young age, Ms Starling shared that her husband bought his first home four years ago before they got married. She considers that her home. They bought their second and Starling's first home together in April last year.

She said, "Eight months ago, I bought my first house while we were together, but I had saved up the money from before we'd gotten together."

Even though her husband did not contribute to the deposit, they jointly serviced the mortgage and treated it as a joint venture. "Now we've just put an offer on our third house, and our offer has been accepted. We're just waiting for settlement," she said.

Starling said they managed to purchase a third property by using the "equity" from one of their existing properties. They plan to move into the third property next month.

Offering advice, Starling encouraged others not to be nervous about going for multiple properties. She said that once you buy one property and earn enough equity, you can use that money to purchase another. This means you're no longer trapped in a never-ending cycle of saving for another housing deposit.

Starling said she and her husband are in the position to own two houses at a time when the nation is facing a cost of living crisis.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the median property price in Australia has risen above $564,300 (Rs 4,89,49,617), while the average rent has surpassed $376.20 (Rs 32,633) per week.