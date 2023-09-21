Australian Woman Mauled By Her 2 Rottweilers As Neighbours Watch

Ms Piil screamed for her help when she was being attacked

A 31-year-old Australian woman named Nikita Piil is recovering in the hospital after she was viciously attacked by her two rottweilers last Saturday.

Ms Piil was attacked by her pet dog named Bronx and Harlem at Perth home. She suffered major blood loss and serious bite wounds to her limbs when her dogs turned on her, 7 News reported. The woman is currently in a serious but stable condition at the Royal Perth Hospital as doctors are trying to save her arm.

Ms Piil screamed for her help when she was being attacked. Neighbours saw the attack and tried to use leaf blowers, hoses and bats to fight the dogs off but were unable to do so.

In an interaction with 7News, neighbour Bryn Spencer said, "I didn't have a knife, I didn't have anything really good to take this dog out, I only had a bat. All I could really do was just watch this girl get mauled apart."

The police soon reached the spot and shot one of the dogs as they couldn't stop the attack. One of the dogs was euthanized and the other is in ranger custody.

Ms Piil used to constantly post about her two dogs on social media and often referred to them as her "babies". In a post for Bronx's birthday in 2017, she wrote, "I couldn't ask for a more incredible, cheeky, loyal, intelligent and protective little mate. You're my whole world."

An anonymous breeder who sold one of the dogs to Ms Piil told The West Australian, "It's not likely that a rottweiler would attack anybody for no reason."

The breeder believes there must have been a fight between the two dogs and Ms Fiil got involved to try to break them up, but somehow got dragged into the vicious scuffle.