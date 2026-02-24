Australian Woman Breaks Guinness World Records With Massive Shopkins Collection

An Australian woman has turned her childhood hobby into a world record. What started as a simple love for small colourful toys has now become the largest Shopkins collection in the world. Alexa Szerstuk, a resident of Mareeba, Queensland, has set the official record for the largest collection of Shopkins memorabilia. Her collection includes a total of 2,656 different items, reported Guinness World Records.

After confirming the record, Alexa also gave a glimpse of her extensive collection. She has over 4,000 items in total, but duplicates were not included in the final record. Even after removing duplicates, she had so many unique pieces that she surpassed the record of 2,271 items set by Rhianna Connors in 2019.

A Childhood Hobby

Alexa first became acquainted with Shopkins at the age of seven. A classmate brought them to school, after which she became a huge fan of these tiny toys.

She began collecting them in 2014, when they were first launched. She explained that Shopkins initially seemed special to her because there was nothing like them on the market specifically for girls at the time. Opening the packs to discover new characters and checking if there were any special or limited editions was a thrilling experience. This excitement eventually turned into an obsession.

Whenever she had the opportunity, she would buy a pack of Shopkins in the hope of finding a rare item.

What Are Shopkins?

Shopkins are small collectible toys designed in the shape of food, clothing, and everyday items. They were launched in 2014 by the Australian company Moose Toys. They appeared in different seasons and were discontinued in 2023.

Alexa's collection has grown so extensive that it now occupies an entire room in her house. This love, which began in childhood, continues to this day. At a young age, she even appeared in the brand's official magazine, and a copy of that magazine is now a special part of her record-breaking collection.