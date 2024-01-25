Australia Police 'Investigate' After Margot Robbie 'Robbed' Of Oscar Nomination

Margot Robbie is a native of Queensland, Australia.

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced recently and the internet was upset after actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive nominations for their work in 'Barbie'. Moments after the nominations were announced, social media exploded with comments about how the two were "snubbed by the Academy for Best Director and Actress." To make things lighter, a local Australian police department shared a joke and said that they are "investigating" after the Australian actress was "robbed" of a Best Actress nomination at the 2024 Oscars.

Ms Robbie, a native of Queensland, is the film's lead and producer. 'Barbie' has received eight nominations in other categories and made over $1 billion at the box office globally.

Victoria Police took to Facebook and wrote, "POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED: Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress. We'd like to take this opportunity to remind all current residents of Ramsay Street and the rest of Victoria, to consider reporting any non-urgent crime, such as theft, via our online reporting tool."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two thousand likes and a lot of reactions on social media.

"Victoria Police social media team is on a roll today," said a user.

"Well Played Vic Pol, well played," commented a person.

A third said, Very clever. Well done Victoria Police."

"Whoever does your social media content needs a pay rise! Brilliant....every day," remarked a person.

" I love it because it just proves millennials run vic pol too," commented a Facebook user.

Meanwhile, 'Barbie' actors Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and the Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively. A disappointed Ryan Gosling said in a statement shared with People Magazine, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

Acknowledging the two women for their contribution to the film, Ryan Gosling said, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius." He added, "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."