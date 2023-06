Cessnock, Australia, the site of the bus crash, where 10 were killed.

Australian police charged a 58-year-old man with 10 counts of dangerous driving on Monday over a wedding bus crash that killed 10 people in a wine region north of Sydney.

New South Wales Police said the man had been charged with 10 offences relating to dangerous or negligent driving "occasioning death", and had been denied bail ahead of a court hearing on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)