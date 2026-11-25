The Australian government issued a formal apology on Wednesday to current and former LGBTQ service members for harm caused by decades of discriminatory policies.

"You and your families offered this nation everything that service asks. In return our nation offered condemnation, derision, and suspicion," Defence Minister Richard Marles told service members in a speech to parliament

"This country did not keep faith with you. But today, it says sorry."

Australia lifted a ban on lesbian, gay and bisexual people serving in the Australian Defence Force in 1992. Until then, consensual homosexual activity could be prosecuted under military law.

It maintained its ban on transgender people until 2010.

Marles said the discriminatory policies resulted in "witch hunts" where service members were tracked, interrogated and forced to either resign or be discharged dishonourably.

"Members of the Australian Defence Force were subjected to appalling treatment based on their sexual orientation," he said.

"It is a shameful chapter in the history of the Australian Defence Force."

He continued: "We asked these Australians to defend a fair go. Then we refused them one. None of this made our nation safer."

Marles added that while the ban on lesbian, gay and bisexual people serving was lifted in 1992, "it was a long time before Defence's culture and attitudes caught up"

In September, parliament passed a law to have historical homosexual convictions extinguished from service records.

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