Austin Majors, Child Actor In 'NYPD Blue', Dies At 27

His last appearance was on "How I Met Your Mother" in 2009.

Former child actor, Austin Majors died at the age of 27. He was known for his role in 'NYPD Blue', he died on Saturday in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

According to a report by Variety, Majors was living at a downtown Los Angeles facility for homeless individuals and appeared in the Los Angeles Daily News last week when L.A. mayor Karen Bass toured the facility.

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to medical examiner records.

In a Facebook post, his sister Kali remembered him. "My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It's so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live."

Major's family issued a statement to TMZ, "Austin was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School."

"Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Austin Setmajer-Raglin was born in 1995, his breakout role came in 1999 when he starred as Theo Sipowicz, son of Det. Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), on ABC's detective drama "NYPD Blue." Majors appeared in 48 episodes from 1999-2004, CNN reported.

He also appeared in various television shows, including appearances on 'ER' and a two-episode arc on the 'Hercules' miniseries as the voice of Hyllus in 2005. Other shows Majors appeared on include 'NCIS,' 'According to Jim' and 'Desperate Housewives' through 2007.

His last appearance was on 'How I Met Your Mother' in 2009.

He graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts and had a passion for directing and music production.