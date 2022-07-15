'Atrocity': EU Slams Russia After Missiles Attack On Ukraine's Vinnytsia

Ukraine War: 23 people including 3 children killed in Russian missiles attack in Ukraine's Vinnytsia.

The European Union strongly condemned what it called an "atrocity" after Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 23 people including three children.

"This atrocity in Vinnytsia is the latest in a long series of brutal attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

"There can be no impunity for violations and crimes committed by the Russian forces and their political superiors."

