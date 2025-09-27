At UN, Russian Foreign Minister Warns Of "Decisive Response" To Any "Aggression"

Russia's top diplomat on Saturday warned of a "decisive response" to any "aggression" after US President Donald Trump backed calls to shoot down Russian planes that violate NATO airspace.

"Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic alliance and the European Union countries," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the UN General Assembly.

"Russia has never had and does not have any such intentions. However, any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response," he said.

Several NATO countries say Russian fighter jets and drones have violated their airspace in Europe over recent weeks, accusing Moscow of testing the alliance.

Asked on Tuesday whether he thought NATO states should shoot down any Russian planes that violate its airspace, Trump said: "Yes, I do."

Trump had once boasted of his warm ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited him last month for talks in Alaska, ending the veteran Russian leader's ostracization by the West since he ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

But Trump has subsequently voiced frustration with Putin and said that Ukraine should seize back all the territory Russia has taken or even cross the border.

Lavrov went out of his way still to praise Trump, who despite his public musings on Putin has yet to impose long-threatened new economic sanctions on Russia.

"In the approaches of the current US administration, we see a desire not only to contribute to ways to realistically resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but also a desire to develop pragmatic cooperation without adopting an ideological stance," Lavrov said.

