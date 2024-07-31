At TikTok's Parent Company, 57 Hospitalised After Mass Food Poisoning

Byte Dance has said that they will be looking into what caused this mass food poisoning (file).

A mass food poisoning incident led to 60 people falling sick with symptoms of gastroenteritis at the Singapore office of TikTok's parent company, ByteDance on Tuesday. At least 57 of them had to be hospitalised after the incident.

According to local media reports, seventeen ambulances had to be sent to the building to treat those who fell sick.

In the wake of this incident, The Singapore Food Agency (SFA), in a joint statement with the city-state's Ministry of Health (MOH), said that food operators need to ensure good food safety practices. T

The BBC reports that no food is prepared or cooked at the ByteDance offices as it uses third-party caterers to supply food. Their statement added, "SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators," the statement added."

A ByteDance Spokesperson has also reportedly told the BBC that they take the health of their employees very seriously and they have taken immediate steps to support all affected employees with emergency services.

While Byte Dance has said that they will be looking into what caused this mass food poisoning for their employees, an investigation is underway for the health and food safety officials of the city-state.