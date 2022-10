People place flowers to remember the victims of the football stadium stampede.

Fatalities among children following a football stampede in Indonesia at the weekend have climbed to 32, from an earlier count of 17, a government official said on Monday.

The ages of the children range from 3 to 17, Nahar, an official at the women's empowerment and child protection ministry told Reuters

