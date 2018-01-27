At Least 1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Amsterdam Shooting: Police

"One person has died and two wounded, a man and a young woman, were taken to hospital after a shooting on Grote Wittenburgerstraat, in the city centre," Amsterdam police spokesman Leo Dortland told AFP.
"This is clearly not a terror attack, but a criminal incident," he said, adding that police were still looking for the attacker or attackers.
Witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a hooded man run away, Dutch media reported.
"The research unit has launched a broad investigation," Dortland said, adding that the streets in the area had been cordoned off.
