At Least 1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Amsterdam Shooting: Police

"One person has died and two wounded, a man and a young woman, were taken to hospital after a shooting on Grote Wittenburgerstraat, in the city centre," Amsterdam police spokesman Leo Dortland told AFP.

World | | Updated: January 27, 2018 03:35 IST
The police said they are still on the lookout for the gunman in the Amsterdam shooting (AFP)

The Hague, Netherlands:  A shooting in downtown Amsterdam on Friday night left one person dead and two injured, Dutch police said.

"This is clearly not a terror attack, but a criminal incident," he said, adding that police were still looking for the attacker or attackers.

Witnesses heard several gunshots and saw a hooded man run away, Dutch media reported.

"The research unit has launched a broad investigation," Dortland said, adding that the streets in the area had been cordoned off.

The police were interviewing witnesses and taking fingerprints at the crime scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

