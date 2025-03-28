'Assassin's Creed' Roasts Elon Musk For Alleged Cheating In Online Games

Assassin's Creed, a video game published by France-based Ubisoft, has mocked Elon Musk after the billionaire dissed a recent addition to the gaming franchise. The official account of Assassin's Creed on X (formerly Twitter). took a jibe at Mr Musk's alleged habit of cheating at online games which led to a flurry of responses from social media users.

Mr Musk was responding to a post where a user insinuated that Ubisoft was paying money to "terrorist-platforming" streamers to promote the new game, Assassin's Creed Shadows. Referring to the said streamer, Mr Musk called him a “fraud” and “sell-out” who was promoting a terrible game just for the money.

“Sell-out” would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money," Mr Musk wrote.

The Assassin's Creed account then replied, "Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"

The reply had been viewed 52.2 million times at the time of publishing with over 730,000 likes and received thousands of comments.

"Can't believe I'm gonna buy this game now because of this reply," said one user while another added: "Elon got roasted by Ubisoft."

A third commented: "Awesome comment, will buy the game just for this, lol."

Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you? — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 25, 2025

Also Read | Elon Musk To Launch AI Gaming Studio to Counter Big Corporations. Here's What We Know

Why the controversy?

For a long time, Mr Musk has described himself as a prolific gamer who is one of the top-ranked in the world at Diablo IV. However, scrutiny surrounding Mr Musk's self-proclaimed status as a top gamer intensified in January, when the Tesla boss streamed himself playing Path of Exile 2, another role-playing game (RPG).

Social media users found that Mr Musk's mannerisms during the stream mimicked that of a rookie and not of a ninth-ranked player for the game's "hardcore" mode -- its highest difficulty.

"This is so clownish. He doesn't understand how the game works. It's so false it's laughable. He is beyond clueless, and from his gameplay, it seems like he doesn't even know how to play the game," said MoistCr1tikal, a top influencer also known as Charlie, in a video analysing Mr Musk's gameplay.

The X owner was also kicked from Path of Exile 2 for performing too many actions in a short time, which some believe was due to using macros or other cheats.