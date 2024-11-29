Advertisement

Elon Musk To Launch AI Gaming Studio to Counter Big Corporations. Here's What We Know

The billionaire said his gaming studio will "make games great again," referencing the MAGA movement.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Elon Musk To Launch AI Gaming Studio to Counter Big Corporations. Here's What We Know
Elon Musk's xAI to develop a gaming studio.

Tech mogul Elon Musk has revealed that his artificial intelligence (AI) startup, xAI, will launch a new AI-powered gaming studio to counter the 'massive corporations' pushing ideologically charged video games. Mr Musk was responding to a post by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus where the latter expressed dissatisfaction at the current state of gaming. The billionaire said his gaming studio will "make games great again," referencing the MAGA movement, of which Mr Musk was an essential part during the US presidential election.

"I don't understand how game developers and game journalism got so ideologically captured. Gamers have always been trolls, anti-greedy corporations, anti-bs. Gamers have always rejected dumb manipulative bs, and can tell when someone is an outsider poser. Why lean into the bs?" wrote Mr Markus on X (formerly Twitter).

Replying to the post, Mr Musk said: "Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!"

Earlier, the Tesla CEO also criticised the inclusion of a pronoun selection feature in an upcoming Xbox game called Avowed. "Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable," he wrote on X followed by an angry emoji.

Calling AI gaming the "future" of the industry, Mr Musk also reacted to a post complaining about Mcirosoft's gaming division for discriminating against Whites during the hiring process.

"Microsoft's gaming division is excluding whites from being hired to work on their video games. All of their new hires are unqualified queer and black people because the company's executives have an explicit mandate against "crusty old white dudes," read the post, to this Mr Musk responded by tagging Microsoft CEO Nadella: "Um, @satyanadella, this is illegal."

Also read | Elon Musk Hints X Is Making It Harder For People To Read News

What is xAI?

Mr Musk launched xAI in July 2023 as an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. In March, xAI said it would open-source its ChatGPT challenger "Grok", giving the public free access to experiment with the code behind the technology.

xAI managed to raise $6 billion in series B funding in May, reaching a post-money valuation of $24 billion, backed by investors that included Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. A new $5 billion fundraising round is expected soon which could double xAI's valuation to $50 billion in just six months.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elon Musk, Gaming, XAI
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com