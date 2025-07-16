Asim Munir Can Replace Asif Ali Zardari As Next Pakistan President: Report

- Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders met, sparking presidency change rumours
- Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is speculated to aspire to be the next president
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dismissed rumours of President Asif Ali Zardari stepping down
The latest meeting of Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership has once again fuelled rumours of a possible change in the country's political landscape amid speculations of the army chief possibly aspiring to be the next president.
This is the third time this month that there have been widespread speculations about the change in presidency, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself last week dismissing rumours that President Asif Ali Zardari may be forced to step down and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to assume his post.
The latest round of rumours came after Field Marshal Munir called on Sharif at the PM House shortly before the latter met Zardari at the president's house on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported.
