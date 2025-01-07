As Trudeau Resigns, Trump Says Canada Should Merge With US

Donald Trump on Monday marked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement by doubling down on his unlikely proposal that the country should merge with the United States.

"If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," incoming president Trump posted on social media.

"Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he added.

