As Trudeau Resigns, Trump Says Canada Should Merge With US

"If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," incoming president Trump posted on social media.

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

Donald Trump on Monday marked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement by doubling down on his unlikely proposal that the country should merge with the United States.

"Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

