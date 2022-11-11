'Waiting For Santa': Blue Tick For 'Jesus Christ', Twitter Users In Splits

Elon Musk's decision to charge a fee for the blue tick on Twitter has created a buzz

Elon Musk's decision to charge a fee for the coveted blue tick on Twitter has created a buzz among the platform's users. Now that anyone who pays $8 per month can have the verified badge next to their names, the number of fake accounts have spiked on the microblogging platform.

From a verified yet fake account of American basketball player Lebron James to a fake Nintendo of America account with a blue tick, some users have been misusing the new feature to impersonate others. In the latest, a Twitter account with the name Jesus Christ has been given a blue tick.

“Why the assumption I am fake?” said the “verified” Jesus Christ Twitter handle reacting to the news of it receiving the blue tick.

Why the assumption I am fake? https://t.co/az8yi4kpp5 — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 10, 2022

The post soon gained traction and elicited hilarious reactions from Twitter users.

“Please make me your only follower, Jesus . I carried you down the beach that one time,” wrote a user.

Please make me your only follower, @Jesus. I carried you down the beach that one time. — Jack Walsh (@WalshJackMD) November 10, 2022

Another said, “This is a completely real Twitter account? I don't see the problem.”

This is a completely real twitter account? I don't see the problem — Bingus (@shawnkelly16) November 10, 2022

“I want to know the credit company that gave you the card! I want it,” a person asked.

I want to know the credit company that gave you the card! I want it!!! — Jose Luis Galindo (@JoseGalindoMex) November 11, 2022

Many did not miss a chance to poke some fun.

“I'm still waiting for Santa to come on Twitter.....I just KNOW he's real!” a comment read.

I'm still waiting for Santa to come on Twitter.....I just KNOW he's real! — Niki Beach (@NikiBeach19) November 11, 2022

Some said that the Twitter handle deserved the sought-after blue tick.

Been following you since 2010 and you've had this account since 2006. Who's to say you're NOT the real Jesus at this point ???? you deserve that checkmark — Jdibz (@Jdibbzy) November 11, 2022

One user reacted, “The real Jesus wouldn't need to buy his blue check. Nice try though.”

The real jesus wouldn't need to buy his blue check. Nice try though. — Mike ???? (@FinleyDBasset) November 11, 2022

Some came up with tricks to check if the “verified” account was genuine.

If you're the real Jesus, what number am I thinking of? — Tim Thomas ????️ (@timdthomas) November 11, 2022

Others were impressed by the followers the account had amassed.

Jesus Chist you have a lot of followers! — my74camaro (@my74camaro) November 11, 2022

Twitter has rolled out its premium Twitter Blue subscription-based service for iOS users in several countries. Shortly after the service was launched, fake news started to spread on the platform. In one instance, a fake account of LeBron James demanded a trade from the Lakers.