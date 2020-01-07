Arrest Warrant Issued In Japan Against Carlos Ghosn's Wife: Report

Carlos Ghosn's wife was accused in the warrant of "false testimony", a local media reported.

Arrest Warrant Issued In Japan Against Carlos Ghosn's Wife: Report

Carlos Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct

Japan:

Prosecutors in Japan have obtained an arrest warrant for Carols Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who last month jumped bail and fled the country, local media reported Tuesday.

The Kyodo and Jiji press agencies said Ghosn's wife was accused in the warrant of "false testimony", without further details.

Carlos Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing the country in late December for Lebanon.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Carlos Ghosncarlos ghosn wife

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News