US Army Veteran, 28, Dies After Half-Marathon; Had Planned Secret Wedding Days Earlier

A 28-year-old Army veteran from California, who overcame PTSD and rebuilt a peaceful life by the ocean, died moments after completing a half-marathon in San Diego, according to The New York Post. Scottie Williams collapsed near a water station shortly after finishing the Silver Strand Veterans Day Half Marathon on Sunday.

On-site medics performed CPR for nearly 90 minutes but could not revive him. His mother, Katherine Yglesias-Herrera, said she is struggling to understand how her healthy and athletic son, who had run several half-marathons before, died so suddenly. The family is awaiting autopsy results, as per NYPost.

Two days before the race, Williams showed his mother his new apartment during a FaceTime call and told her he planned to “secretly marry” his girlfriend, Bree Rivera, who had been waiting for him at the finish line.

Williams had previously served in Korea and Syria as a transport driver. After returning from Syria, he struggled with PTSD and was later rated 80% disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. With time, he slowly rebuilt his life, living outdoors, working at a ski resort, and eventually moving to San Diego, a city his mother said helped him heal, reported The Post.

In San Diego, Williams found happiness, a new home near the beach, and a supportive relationship with Rivera. His mother said he was the happiest she had seen him in years.

His body was brought back to Ridgecrest on Thursday, where police, veterans, and residents lined the streets with American flags. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $20,000 for funeral expenses. His funeral is scheduled for next weekend.

Yglesias-Herrera said she wants the world to remember her son as an “amazing” person and one of the “best people” she knew.