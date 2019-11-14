Army Dogs Kill 31-Year-Old Soldier: Austrian Defense Ministry

One of the dogs was reportedly only six months old (Representational)

Two army dogs apparently savaged and killed an Austrian soldier in his barracks, the country's defense ministry said Thursday.

A colleague found the lifeless body of the 31-year-old dog handler early Thursday near the kennel.

"Apparently the dogs attacked the soldier," the ministry said in a statement.

The soldier, who had worked as a dog handler since 2017, was in charge of caring for the dogs at the barracks at Wiener Neustadt near the capital Vienna.

One of the dogs was reportedly only six months old.

