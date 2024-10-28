'Our True Hero': Army Dog Phantom Dies In Anti-Terror Op In Jammu And Kashmir

Phantom, an army dog, sacrificed his life during service.

The army was closing in on the terrorists trapped in the Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor. Phantom was part of the army unit involved in the anti-terror operation, he drew enemy fire, sustaining bullet injuries. Phantom, an army dog, sacrificed his life during service.

"We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero, a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom," the 16 Corps, known as the White Knight Corps, said in honour of the four-year-old dog.

Today, terrorists targeted an Army vehicle in the Asan, Sunderbandi Sector of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. A large-scale search operation was launched to find the terrorists.

A terrorist was killed in a search-cordon operation and the army recovered warlike stores. Phantom, a Belgium Malinois, was killed in action.

We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero—a valiant #IndianArmy Dog, #Phantom.



As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, #Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten.



In the… pic.twitter.com/XhTQtFQFJg — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) October 28, 2024

Born on May 25, 2020, Phantom was an assault dog part of the K9 unit, a specialized unit of trained canines who take part in anti-terror and counter-insurgency operations. The male dog was issued from Remount Veterinary Corps, Meerut and was posted on August 12, 2022.

"His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten," the army said.

Last year, six-year-old army dog Kent was killed while saving the life of a soldier during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. He had been a part of nine operations before that.

The female Labrador-type dog of the 21st Army dog unit was killed on Tuesday while trying to save her handler in the Union Territory's Rajouri district.

Kent's body was wrapped in the tricolour, a wreath laid on it as Army personnel paid their last respects to her.