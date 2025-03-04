"Unfounded, Baseless": India Counters UN Rights Chief On Manipur, Kashmir

India has responded strongly to UN human rights chief Volker Turk's remarks on Kashmir and Manipur, saying that the world's largest democracy continues to be a "healthy, vibrant and pluralist society".

Addressing the 58th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, Arindam Bagchi, India's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, said, "As India was mentioned by name, let me begin by emphasising that the world's largest democracy continues to be a healthy, vibrant and pluralistic society. Unfounded and baseless comments in the update contrast jarringly with ground realities."

"The people of India have repeatedly proven wrong such misplaced concerns about us and we would urge a better understanding of India and our civilisational ethos of diversity and openness, which continue to define our robust and often cacophonous civic space," he said.

Referring to the successful conduct of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Bagchi said, "Nothing illustrates this divergence more than the passing reference to Jammu and Kashmir, erroneously referred to as Kashmir. Ironically in a year that stood out for that region's improving peace and inclusive progress, be it the large turnout in provincial elections, the booming tourism or the rapid development pace. Clearly, the global update needs a genuine update," he said.

In his global update during the session of the Human Rights Council, Turk mentioned India and referred to the situation in Manipur and Kashmir. He called for "stepped-up" efforts to address violence and displacement in Manipur. These efforts, he said, must be based on dialogue, peacebuilding and human rights.

The UN rights council chief also said he was "concerned by the use of restrictive laws and harassment against human rights defenders and independent journalists resulting in arbitrary detention and a diminished civic space, including in Kashmir."

"India's democracy and institutions have been its greatest strength, underpinning its diversity and development. Democracy requires constant nurturing of participation and inclusion at all levels of society," he said.