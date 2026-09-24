Argentine Leader Accused Of Snorting Cocaine In Assembly, Says He Was Scratching Belly Button With Pen

A video showing an Argentine lawmaker bringing an unidentified object close to his nose during a legislative session has gone viral, with social media users claiming he was snorting cocaine inside the chamber. The politician, Juan Manuel Rossi, has strongly denied the allegation. He said the object was simply a pen, which he was using to scratch his belly button, and offered to take a toxicology test to prove that he had not consumed drugs.

The footage is from a July 29 session of the Entre Ríos Chamber of Deputies. It resurfaced on social media this week and quickly attracted attention because of Rossi's movements.

In the video, Rossi can be seen sitting beside fellow legislator María Elena Romero while she addresses the chamber. At one point, he raises his right hand towards his face and appears to bring an object close to his nose. The object itself is not clearly identifiable in the footage.

The clip was widely shared online, with users interpreting the gesture as possible cocaine use. However, the video alone does not establish that Rossi was consuming cocaine or any other drug.

Rossi, a provincial deputy from the Juntos por Entre Ríos bloc, rejected the accusation and described the controversy as a smear campaign aimed at damaging his reputation. In a post on X, he said the original footage showed that he was holding a pen and claimed he was using it to scratch his belly button.

"I'm the victim of a smear campaign on social media trying to damage my image by calling me a 'druggie.' In the original video, you can clearly see it's a pen, which I use to scratch my belly button," the official wrote on his X account.

He also offered to undergo a toxicology test. Rossi said the accusations were part of a broader political attack against him and other officials associated with Entre Ríos Governor Rogelio Frigerio.

Notably, Rossi is part of a bloc allied with President Javier Milei's government, and he accused opponents linked to the Peronist opposition of using the video to target him. Some reports have also cited an official from Frigerio's administration as claiming that the viral clip had been manipulated using artificial intelligence. However, that claim has not been independently established in the available reporting.

The video has continued to attract reactions online, with many users mocking Rossi's explanation and sharing the footage with captions suggesting drug use.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of previous complaints involving Rossi. Months earlier, activists and former advisers from his political circle had accused him of mistreatment, shouting, harassment and workplace abuse, as per Heraldo USA. Those allegations triggered political tensions and calls for workplace and gender-violence protocols to be applied within the provincial legislature.