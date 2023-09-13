Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Check Price, Features And Availability In India

Apple "Wonderlust" event was held on Tuesday evening.

Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 15 series globally on Tuesday at its “Wonderlust” launch event. The tech giant has introduced four versions of iPhone 15 - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The company has also launched the latest Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality. A few notable hardware upgrades in their latest handsets have intrigued the users.

Apart from the latest features, users in every corner of the world are curious about the pre-booking dates and the price factor. Here's everything that you need to know about ordering the iPhone 15 series.

When will iPhone pre-booking start in India?

Apple has announced that the pre-orders for the phones will begin on Friday (September 15).

When will the iPhone 15 hit markets in India?

The tech giant added that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will go on sale on September 22.

What is the price and specification of iPhone 15 series?

With 128GB base storage, the iPhone 15 will cost you Rs 79,900. The price of iPhone 15 Plus is Rs 89,900.

It must be noted that after the launching of its latest handset, the price of the iPhone 14 will be Rs 69,900, while the cost of the iPhone 14 Plus will cost Rs 79,900.

It is also worth noting that after the “Wonderlust” launch event, the iPhone 14 Pro series has been discontinued. But you'll still be able to buy it via Apple's resellers.

The cost of the iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB) starts at Rs 1,34,900 and if you want to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB storage, you will have to pay Rs. 1,59,900.

This time, the company has ditched the gold hues for the iPhone 15 pro models and went with a “natural” shade including blue, white and black.

What is the price of the Apple Watch Series 9?

After replacing the Series 8, the Apple Watch Series 9's cost starts at Rs 41,900, while the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) will cost you Rs 29,900. Apple's latest watch will go on sale on September 22 in India.