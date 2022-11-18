'It's Been Wonderful Tweeting With Y'all': US Politician As Employees Exit Twitter

Hundreds of employees have resigned from Twitter following Elon Musk's ultimatum asking staff to commit to "hardcore" work. The event has prompted many to believe that Twitter's collapse is imminent given the turmoil it has witnessed. US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has also reacted to the reports of mass resignation and shared several posts on Twitter.

"Hoping this doesn't happen but just in case: it's been wonderful tweeting with y'all!” the US Congresswoman wrote. As a backup, follow me on Instagram, same handle: @AOC - it's really me there, as it is here," she added.

In a separate tweet, the AOC thanked Twitter employees who helped build the microblogging platform. “Shout out to all the workers at Twitter. You all built a vital place for connection and deserved so much better. Millions of people appreciate the space you built and the hard work that went into it. Thank you,” she wrote.

The politician, in another tweet, also said, “If only we had taxed the rich maybe none of this would have happened”.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been vocal about the changes brought to Twitter after Elon Musk took charge. She had criticised the billionaire's decision to charge a monthly fee for the coveted blue tick and even had a war of words with him on Twitter.

Elon Musk, while defending his moves, had later taken a dig at AOC by posting a picture of a T-shirt reading, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.”

Mr Musk sent an email to all Twitter employees requiring them to pledge to continue at the company and commit to a hardcore working environment during the company's transformation. According to the email, staff was asked to complete the online form by 5 pm New York time on Thursday or accept three months severance.