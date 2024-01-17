Antony Blinken Briefly Stranded In Davos After Plane Breaks Down

A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane experienced a "critical failure" related to an oxygen leak and another plane is being flown to Switzerland to pick him up, according to a member of his traveling press pool.

The top U.S. diplomat had traveled to Davos on Monday and was scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane. Reuters could not immediately confirm what aircraft Blinken was using.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)