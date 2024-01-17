Antony Blinken Briefly Stranded In Davos After Plane Breaks Down

The top U.S. diplomat had traveled to Davos on Monday and was scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday.

Antony Blinken Briefly Stranded In Davos After Plane Breaks Down

A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane experienced a "critical failure" related to an oxygen leak and another plane is being flown to Switzerland to pick him up, according to a member of his traveling press pool.

The top U.S. diplomat had traveled to Davos on Monday and was scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane. Reuters could not immediately confirm what aircraft Blinken was using.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

.