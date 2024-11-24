Advertisement

"Antisemitic Terrorist Act": Israel On Rabbi's Death In UAE

Israel reissued their recommendation against all non-essential travel to the UAE and said visitors currently there should minimise movement.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Antisemitic Terrorist Act": Israel On Rabbi's Death In UAE
Zvi Kogan, a rabbi, worked in the UAE for an Orthodox Jewish group called Chabad.
Jerusalem:

An Israeli man who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, denouncing his death as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act".

Zvi Kogan, a rabbi who worked in the UAE for an Orthodox Jewish group called Chabad, vanished on Thursday.

"The state of Israel will use all means at its disposal to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice," the prime minister's statement said.

The UAE foreign ministry did not immediately comment on news the body of Kogan, who also held joint Moldovan nationality, had been discovered.

Chabad seeks to build links with non-affiliated and secular Jews or other sects of Judaism. The group's branch in the UAE supports thousands of Jewish visitors and residents, according to its website.

Israeli authorities reissued their recommendation against all non-essential travel to the UAE and said visitors currently there should minimize movement and remain in secure areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel, Rabbi Death, UAE
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com