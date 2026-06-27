Anthropic Receives Approval To Release Claude Mythos AI Model To Trusted Partners

Anthropic has received US government approval to release its Claude Mythos 5 model to trusted US organisations, just two weeks after suspending access due to national security concerns. In a letter to the company, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that Anthropic successfully worked with officials to address risks associated with "Covered Models," which prompted the government to grant restricted release permission.

“I have determined that appropriate safeguards are in place to permit certain trusted partners to access the Claude Mythos 5 Model," Lutnick wrote.

More than 100 companies, including many Fortune 500 firms, will now have access to Mythos 5, according to a Reuters report, citing a source familiar with the new directive.

"Today, the government notified us that Mythos 5, our strongest cybersecurity model, can be redeployed to a set of US organisations that operate and defend critical infrastructure," Anthropic said in a statement.

"We're restoring access for these organisations quickly, and we're continuing to work with the government to expand access to Mythos 5 and make Fable 5 available for general use again," it added.

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Anhropic Suspends Access

Earlier this month, Anthropic was forced to suspend all access to its state-of-the-art AI Mythos and Fable models after the US government asked it to limit access for foreign citizens, citing national security concerns. The original Mythos model was dubbed too powerful to be released to the world. At the time, Anthropic rolled out a preview of the model to a group of handpicked tech and cybersecurity companies.

However, days after the release of the general-purpose, toned-down model, the company released a statement about the abrupt suspension. Though Anthropic agreed with the demand, it said US national security authorities had not identified specific concerns.