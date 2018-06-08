Anthony Bourdain, Celebrity Chef And CNN Food Critic, Commits Suicide

Chef Anthony Bourdain was best known for his travel shows.

Anthony Bourdain, the chef who became a world-traveling storyteller, has died at age 61, according to CNN.

He died in France, while working on an episode of his CNN show, "Parts Unknown." Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room by a close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, on Friday morning, CNN said.

Bourdain was best known for his travel shows, where he told the stories of people and cultures from around the world through the food they ate. "Parts Unknown" was the latest in that series. Since premiering in 2013, the program has won five Emmy awards, and a Peabody.

In a statement, CNN said:

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

According to the network, the cause of death was suicide.