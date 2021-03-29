Angela Merkel Urges German States To Get Tough With Covid Curbs

"We need action in the federal states," Angela Merkel said. (File)

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged Germany's 16 federal states to honour measures agreed to curb the spread of Covid-19, amid spiralling cases and a growing patchwork of rules.

"We need action in the federal states," Merkel said in an interview with the ARD broadcaster.

"We have to take the appropriate measures very seriously. Some states are doing it, others are not yet doing it," she said.

Under Germany's federal system, each state can ultimately decide its own rules and some have continued with reopening steps, despite fierce criticism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)