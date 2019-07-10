'Feel Very Well,' Says Angela Merkel After Fresh Trembling Spell

Angela Merkel said she was still in a phase of "processing" a previous shaking spell.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was feeling well and there was "no need to worry" after she suffered her third public trembling spell in less than a month on Wednesday.

She said she was still in a phase of "processing" a previous shaking spell, during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but said "there has been progress".

"I feel very well, there is no need to worry," she said at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.

