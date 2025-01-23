Andrew Puzder, Ex-Fast Food CEO To Serve As US Ambassador To EU

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named as his ambassador to the European Union a former fast food executive who withdrew from consideration for the Republican's last administration amid questions over his business practices and private life.

Andrew Puzder, who ran the parent company of restaurant chains Hardee's and Carl's Jr, was Trump's original choice for labor secretary in his first term.

But he dropped out after admitting employing an undocumented migrant as his housekeeper and failing to pay tax on her salary.

"During his 17 year tenure as CEO, Andy led the company out of serious financial difficulty, allowing it to survive, become financially secure, and grow," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Andy will do an excellent job representing our Nation's interests in this important region."

As the Senate prepared to hold a confirmation for Puzder in 2017, concern grew over his labor practices and positions, with critics blasting him for opposing a minimum wage for US workers.

Puzder, now 74, also admitted failing to pay taxes on the undocumented employee -- although he paid back taxes long afterward. And he faced awkward questions related to a messy divorce that he went through several years earlier.

Trump also nominated conservative activist and writer L. Brent Bozell III as head of the United States Agency for Global Media, an arm of diplomacy that supervises US government-funded international media network Voice of America.

"As Founder and President of the Media Research Center for 38 years, few understand the Global Media landscape in print, television, and online better than Brent," Trump posted.

