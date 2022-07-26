'Amount Of Attention On Me...': Elon Musk Resolves To Keep His Head Down

The Tesla CEO has been in the spotlight over the past few months

Tesla CEO Elon Musk today said the "amount of attention on me has gone supernova" and resolved that he will try to keep his head down and remain focused on doing "useful things for civilization".

"The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks :( Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization," he tweeted.

The declaration tweet comes on the heels of a media report that Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell investments in Musk's companies after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife.

Musk took to Twitter to deny the report. "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," Mr Musk tweeted, in reply to the report by the Wall Street Journal.

The Tesla CEO has been in the spotlight over the past few months, first over his plan to buy Twitter and then over his decision to pull out of the $44 billion deal.

Musk has accused the company of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts.

Twitter Inc, in turn, has sued him for violating the deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing.