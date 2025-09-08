Amid Nepal's Social Media Ban, A Global Look at App Restrictions

With flags waving and chants echoing through the streets, Nepal's Gen Z has taken a stand against the government's social media ban. The decision to block 26 major apps has sparked protests fuelled by frustrations over corruption and restricted freedoms.

The government had given the affected companies seven days to register, designate a grievance officer, and comply with Nepali regulations, following a Supreme Court order last year. In a statement, authorities said they respect freedom of thought and expression and are committed to "creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use."

Nepal has previously restricted access to online platforms, including a temporary ban on TikTok that lasted nine months, and a closure of Telegram in July over fraud concerns.

Countries With Social Media Restrictions

India

India banned TikTok in June 2020, along with over 50 other Chinese apps, following the Galwan valley border clash with China. The government cited national security concerns, alleging that these apps posed threats to India's sovereignty and integrity.

China

China operates the "Great Firewall," blocking access to major Western platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube. Instead, domestic alternatives such as WeChat and Weibo are heavily monitored and regulated.

North Korea

North Korea maintains near-total restrictions on internet access. The general population has access only to a domestic intranet, Kwangmyong, which is heavily monitored and does not connect to the global internet. Social media platforms are inaccessible, and unauthorised use can lead to severe punishment.

Iran

Iran has blocked access to many social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube, citing concerns over moral and national security. The government monitors online activity and has arrested individuals for content considered anti-government or immoral.

Saudi Arabia

While platforms are generally accessible, social media is heavily policed under the Cybercrime Law. Individuals have faced arrest for criticising the royal family, government policies, or sharing content considered harmful to public order or religious values.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan imposes strict internet censorship, blocking access to social media platforms and independent news websites. The government controls all media outlets and limits citizens' access to information.

Eritrea

All independent media are banned, and internet access, including social media, is heavily restricted here.

These are some of the countries that have previously banned or restricted access to social media platforms:

Myanmar

Following the 2021 military coup, the junta imposed widespread internet and social media shutdowns, blocking Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to suppress dissent and control information.

Russia

In 2022, Russia banned Facebook and Instagram, labelling them as extremist organisations. The government also restricts access to other platforms and monitors online activities to control the narrative.

Uganda

Ahead of the 2021 elections, Uganda blocked access to platforms like Facebook and X, accusing them of bias and interference in the country's internal affairs.

Bangladesh

In August 2024, Bangladesh imposed a ban on TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube during protests over education reforms, citing concerns over the spread of misinformation and public safety. This was around the time former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted.

Somalia

In 2023, Somalia banned TikTok and Telegram, citing concerns over terrorist propaganda and the spread of harmful content.