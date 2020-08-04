America's Bravest 6-Year-Old Gets A Rakhi From Younger Sister. See Pic

US boy who risked his own life to save sister celebrates rakhi.

He was hailed as a hero when he risked his own life while saving his little sister from a dog attack. Now, six-year-old Bridger Walker is winning the internet all over again with an adorable picture with his sister.The little boy's aunt has shared a post on Instagram, showing Bridger and his sister celebrating the festival of Rakshabandhan.

"Bridger's story has resonated with people across the world and has traveled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India-just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister," Nicole Walker, Bridger's aunt, wrote alongside the photo.

Bridger Walker, who lives in the western US state of Wyoming, put himself between a German Shepherd mix and his little sister on July 9 as the dog was about to attack the four-year-old girl. In the process of saving his sister, he was bitten badly in the cheek and underwent emergency surgery during which he had 90 stitches put in his face.

"If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," the little boy's parents said he told them afterwards.

Nicole also explained what made them cross the boundaries of culture and celebrate the day meant to celebrate the bond between siblings.

"In the Hindi language, raksha means "to protect," and bandhan means "bond." During this holiday, a sister ties a thread around her brother's wrist as a symbol of their love and as a testament that the brother will protect his sister. I read that this action is also meant to protect the brother from bad influences. I love this sentiment of brothers and sisters caring for one another and find it very appropriate that we would get to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today," she wrote.

After the boy's story went viral on social media, several reel life superheroes lined up to praise the courage of the six-year-old.

Among them was Chris Hemsworth, the actor who played Thor in the superhero films, who praised Bridger as "an absolute inspiration."

"I know you're an Avengers fan and so myself and all the team, we'd be honored to have you on the team, and we love you and we're sending you our support," he said.