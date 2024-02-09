American Music Icon Cyndi Lauper's Rapper Son Arrested. Here's Why

Police have charged Mr Lewis with criminal possession of a weapon, the report said.

Veteran American singer Cyndi Lauper and actor David Thornton's son Declyn “Dex” Lauper was arrested for gun possession on Wednesday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) found Mr Lauper near a crime scene at Harlem, reported the New York Post.

The report added that police were investigating a shoot out that led to the injury of a 24-year-old man. He was shot in the leg. The incident took place in the evening.

At the time of arrest, Mr. Lauper had a gun and drugs, the report quoted the law enforcement sources as saying.

An ABC report added that no charges have been pressed on Mr. Lauper. Police are currently investigating the case.

Police, meanwhile, have identified the shooting victim as Omar Lewis, the report added. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital by first responders.

Police have charged Mr Lewis with criminal possession of a weapon, the report said.

Meanwhile, Declyn “Dex” Lauper is known for his hit numbers. In 2019, his collaboration with American Rapper G-Eazy made a lot of heads turn. They worked on the track KIDS.

Mr Lauper has also worked on Special Vibe, Wavy, Time To Tell and Blinds.