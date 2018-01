American Airlines Says Storm Prompts 1,300 Flight Cancellations A severe winter storm froze pipes and disrupted services at refineries on the US Atlantic coast.The largest US airline said it has cancelled all remaining flights at New York City area airports on Thursday.

American Airlines Group Inc said Thursday it and its regional partners have cancelled more than 1,300 US flights due to a massive winter storm.The largest US airline said it has cancelled all remaining flights at New York City area airports on Thursday and expects to resume service on Friday. Both of New York City's major airports are currently closed. The airline has also cancelled all remaining flights Thursday from Boston, Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island.