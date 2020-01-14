'This Much He Makes In Minutes': Jeff Bezos Roasted For Australia Wildfire Donation

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is worth $117 billion. (File photo)

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' Instagram post announcing $690,000 towards the Australian bushfires relief efforts has drawn social media ire with many claiming that the amount he donated pales in comparison to other wealthy contributors.

"Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well," Bezos posted on Instagram.

The internet was quick to point out that the amount is roughly how much money Mr Bezos, who is worth $117 billion, makes in minutes.

One woman even claimed she raised nearly twice what Amazon pledged by selling her nude photos online.

"Worldwide people have raised around $10 Billion....This dude could match that and still have $100 BILLION... Truly an inspiration," posted a user on Bezos' Instagram.

This is how much money #JeffBezos makes in 3 minutes. https://t.co/HL9dYadpVQ - Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 12, 2020

The contribution from the founder of Amazon, which has a market cap of $936 billion, dwarfs in comparison to other wealthy contributors.



While Facebook has pledged $1.25 million towards relief efforts, metal band Metallica, which Forbes estimates is worth $68.5 million, has pledged $7,50,000.

Television personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is even giving $1 million while singer Elton John has donated $1 million towards the Australian wildfires.

"This may sound horrible, but $6,90,000 is a pittance for #JeffBezos. That's like me putting $2 into the Salvation Army bucket," tweeted one user.

"Agree anything helps. However, when your [sic] the world's richest person and you only donate .000059 per cent of your worth, it's [what] makes you cheap. It's more of PR move on his part. Celebrities with far less money donated more," wrote one user under the Bezos post.

Instagram model Kaylen Ward told Buzzfeed that she's raised more $1 million by offering to send a nude photo to anyone who showed her proof that they donated to one of a list of organisations working in Australia.

Australia's wildfires have ravaged more than 80,000 square km -- an area larger than Ireland -- since it began in July, killing at least 28 people and burning more than 2,000 homes. An estimated one billion wild animals have also died in Australia.

The fires have released some 349 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the past four months, according to the non-profit Journalists for the Planet, compared to 532 million tonnes of the country's total annual emissions in all of 2018.