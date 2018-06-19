Jeff Bezos, World's Richest, Miles Ahead Of Bill Gates, Shows Latest Data Bezos' wealth has grown more than $5 billion since June 1 to beat Bill Gates, the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, who is the second-richest man in the world with $92.9 billion.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon Inc, became the world's richest man this year. (File) San Francisco: Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest man in the world with a net wealth of $141.9 billion, the Forbes World's Billionaires list showed on Monday.



Bezos' wealth has grown more than $5 billion since June 1 to beat Bill Gates, the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, who is the second-richest man in the world with $92.9 billion.



Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors in the world, trailed in the third place with a total of wealth of $82.2 billion, reported Xinhua news agency.



Jeff Bezos officially became the richest person in the world earlier this year, and his business behemoth of online retailing, Amazon, grew into the second most valuable company in the world after Apple.



Fortune's last list release showed that Amazon ranked eighth on the 2018 list of America's largest companies, with revenues of $177.87 billion.





