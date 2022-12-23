Pakistan Denies Rumours Of Bilawal Bhutto's Arrest

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was arrested in New York, several reports have said. (File)

Pakistan on Thursday showed readiness for resolution of all issues with India through dialogue and reiterated its demand that New Delhi must create a positive atmosphere for talks.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Islamabad has maintained that all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India should be resolved through dialogue.

"However, in order to pave the way for a meaningful and result oriented dialogue, India must take steps to create a positive environment in the region," she said while speaking at her weekly press briefing here.

India has repeatedly said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

India has also told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

Baloch also said that Pakistan has shared a dossier about India's alleged involvement in terrorist acts in Pakistan with the world, including the UN.

India has previously rejected Pakistan's allegations that it was behind some of the terror attacks in this country.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that Pakistan has been trying to deflect international attention from its role as the epicentre of regional instability and a safe haven for proscribed terrorists.

To another question about Pakistan's policy regarding terrorism, the FO spokesperson said the policy is very clear. "Our security forces are already taking measures to fight this threat." She said Pakistan was engaged with international partners, including Afghanistan, to ensure that terrorist groups do not threaten its security.

Talking about recent terrorist attacks from Afghanistan, she said that Pakistan has pursued continuous and practical engagement with the interim Afghan government on all areas of mutual concern, including peace and security.

"We have conveyed to them our concerns about terrorist groups and we are in close communication with Afghanistan to ensure that activities of these groups do not threaten Pakistan," she said.

When asked about rumours of the arrest of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York, she rejected it completely. "I must say that this is completely devoid of any facts or any basis. And I did not expect such a question based on social media chatter from a serious journalist," she said.