All About Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Who Met PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held extensive discussions with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on improving the overall strategic partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates. The Crown Prince arrived in India on Sunday, and PM Modi received him at the Hyderabad House. The talks covered various aspects of bilateral relations and explored future areas of cooperation.



The visit follows the significant elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after PM Modi's landmark visit to the UAE in August 2015.



About Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan



Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed is the son of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the current president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi. He is the grandson of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and first president of the UAE.



Education



Born on January 8, 1982, Prince Khalid received his education at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom. During his time at Sandhurst, he acquired training in military and strategic skills.



Career



Sheikh Khaled has been groomed for leadership from an early age. In 2016, Sheikh Khaled was appointed head of national security, followed by his appointment as deputy national security adviser in 2017. In March 2023, Sheikh Khaled was appointed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Shortly after, he approved a massive AED 85.4 billion plan to build 76,000 homes for citizens over five years.



Net worth



The Al Nahyan family, including Sheikh Khaled, holds significant wealth. The UAE royal family is among the wealthiest in the world, with assets spanning various sectors, including oil, real estate and investments. The net worth of the whole family combined is estimated to be $305 billion, which can be attributed to their control of 97.8 billion barrels of oil reserves. The crown prince also manages one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets totalling billions.



Residence



The Al Nahyan family lives in their Rs 4,078 crore presidential palace and an extensive fleet of private jets, as per a GQ report. There lives Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his remarkable family, which includes 18 brothers, 11 sisters, nine children, and 18 grandchildren. Their grand residence, Qasr Al-Watan, is spread over 94 acres, featuring a chandelier with 3,50,000 crystals and housing priceless historical artefacts.



Investments and holdings



The Al Nahyan family's influence extends far beyond their oil reserves, which account for approximately six per cent of the world's total. Their investments span a range of industries, from Rihanna's Fenty beauty brand to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Their chief investment company, under Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has surged in value by nearly 28,000 per cent over the past five years, reaching $235 billion and diversifying into agriculture, energy, entertainment and maritime sectors.



The family owns prestigious properties in Paris and London. They also hold a significant stake in Manchester City, having acquired the football club in 2008 for Rs 2,122 crore. This acquisition extends to the City Football Group, which oversees football operations for clubs including Mumbai City and Melbourne City.



The family's private jet fleet, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, includes eight aircraft, such as an Airbus A320-200 and three Boeing 787-9s. Sheikh Mohammed's personal jets include a Boeing 747 worth $478 million and a Boeing 787 valued at $176 million, featuring luxurious amenities like multiple cabins, meeting rooms, and a spa.



In maritime luxury, the Al Nahyan family owns three of the world's top ten largest yachts. The Azzam, the largest yacht globally, measures 180 metres and includes a golf practice room and pearl inlays. Their second yacht, Blue, is the fourth largest and boasts features such as a dance floor, beach club, and a beauty salon.



The Al Nahyan family's commitment to culture is exemplified by the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, the largest museum in the Arabian Peninsula.



Personal life



Sheikh Khaled has been married to Sheikha Fatima bint Suroor Al Nahyan since 2008. They have three children together – Shamma, Mohammed and Salama.



Positions



Currently, Sheikh Khaled serves on Abu Dhabi's Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs and is a board member of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. He is also the chairman of the Emirates Genome Council, launched in 2023. He also initiated the AED 1.9 billion RizeUp scholarship program in 2022, offering 6,000 Emirati students opportunities to study in the US and Canada by 2028.



Sheikh Khaled's business partners include Singaporean businessman Ong Beng Seng. The crown prince has also launched several initiatives, including the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi project, a clean energy partnership between ADNOC and Emirates Water and Electricity Company, and the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, aiming to grow the emirate's industrial sector to AED 172 billion.



Sheikh Khaled supports Masdar's Youth 4 Sustainability program and has launched the Abu Dhabi Mangrove project, aiming to make Abu Dhabi a global centre for research and innovation.