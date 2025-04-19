'Aliens Took His Organs': US Man Charged With Murder Of 74-Year-Old Father

A Texas man has been charged with allegedly murdering and disemboweling his 74-year-old father, Victor Gerardo Contreras, said El Paso Police Department.

As per the courtroom filing, Jaime Adrian Contreras, 39, had informed the police that he believed aliens had harvested his father's organs.

Jaime added that Victor Gerardo Contreras was "in heaven" and believed his father was an extraterrestrial, reported the NY Post.

Mr Contreras was found dead by his other son, Victor Martin Contreras, the police added.

As Victor Martin Contreras reached home, he noticed a foul odour coming from the residence and discovered his father dead. He was lying on a blood-soaked sheet in his bedroom, the report added.

Victor Gerardo Contreras had been disemboweled with multiple stab wounds around his neck, a slit throat, and head injuries. The incident took place on April 12.

According to the New York Post, another relative told detectives that she last spoke with the victim on April 5, when he mentioned that Jamie was "acting crazy again," had threatened him, and had killed his pets.

Victor Gerardo Contreras also informed her that he had called the police, the report added.

The court documents also revealed that a neighbour observed Jamie behaving unusually and yelling on the street.

Jaime Adrian Contreras is currently booked into the El Paso County Detention facility for murder with a bond of $2,000,000, the official statement added.