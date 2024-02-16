Alexei Navalny, Putin Critic Who Died Today, Survived Poison Attack In 2020

Alexei Navalny had survived a poisoning attack in 2020 and later accused Vladimir Putin of being behind it.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday after collapsing and losing consciousness at a prison where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said. He had survived a poisoning attack in 2020 and later accused Vladimir Putin of being behind it.

5 Facts About Alexei Navalny:

  1. Navalny, 47, a former lawyer who rose to prominence more than a decade ago for his criticim of Putin's elite and voicing allegations of vast corruption, was in a jail about 60 km (40 miles) north of the Arctic Circle.
  2. Putin's best-known opponent had been sentenced to stay in jail until he was 74.
  3. On August 20, 2020, he was hospitalised in Siberia and placed in a medically induced coma after losing consciousness during a flight. Later, tests showed he was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
  4. He earned admiration from the divided Russian opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany where he underwent treatment for poisoning.
  5. On his return he was jailed. Russia denies Navalny's claims that Russia's secret police poisoned him with Novichok.

