Alexandra Paul, Former Olympic Figure Skater, Dies At 31

Alexandra Paul was pronounced dead at the scene of the multi-vehicle collision.

Canadian figure skater Alexandra Paul, a 2014 Olympic ice dancer and former national junior champion, has died at the age of 31. The Washington Post said in a report that Ms Paul was killed in a multi-vehicle collision last week that injured her infant son. The toddler was rushed to hospital with what the police said were non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people were killed in the crash, the Post said quoting the police. The skater was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra's dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating," Skate Canada said in a statement.

The organization noted that she and her husband Mitchell Islam were three-time medalists at the Canadian national championships and skated at the 2014 Winter Games, said the outlet.

"Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike," Skate Canada said.

The Guardian reported that after retiring from skating in 2016, Ms Paul studied law, gained a degree and became a practising lawyer in 2021.

Ms Paul married Ms Islam in 2021. Their son, Charles, was born last year. Mr Islam works as a skating coach and a fundraiser set up to help the family had raised $190,000 by Sunday morning.

Three other people were killed in the collision, according to police, including a 67-year-old man who was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Several ice dance champions paid tribute to Ms Paul on social media.